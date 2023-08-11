The Lord Has Blessed You And The Economy Of The Country, The Politicians Cannot Reverse It -Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members on, “The Perfect Fulfilment Of The Word Of The Lord” at a recent Special Revival Broadcast

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “The Undeniable Performance Of The Word Of The Lord” and said that the word of God is undeniable, and every yoke are broken, all the chains and fetters broken in your life tonight IN Jesus Name. It’s so definite that the performance of the word of God is undeniable, sometimes as you read the word of God, when something is repeated over and over, the repetition is to assure us that the word of God will not fail, it must be fulfilled.

He further said, “God has blessed you, What God has said, He will do it. The Lord has blessed you and false prophets, circumstances, Balaam cannot reverse it. The Lord has blessed you and the economy of the country, the educational policy, the politicians cannot reverse it. Every charms against you will become nothing, every divination, incarnation/incantations against you will fall to the ground, the Lord will do it, in your life, it is done.”

So, the promise of prosperity is sure today because God shall supply all your needs according to the riches of Glory in Christ Jesus. The Lord is bringing everything that is dead in your life by creation today, you will not be weak in faith. Don’t consider anything you touch, anything you see, anything you feel, anything the doctor said, anything you dreamt about, stagger not at the promises of God.

Finally, You will be strong in faith and you will be fully persuaded today that what God has promised He was able also to perform, today is the day of performance in your life, may God confirm it from heaven IN Jesus Name. Be of good cheer.

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 2 minutes for the sermon

PrayerMedia (

)