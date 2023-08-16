‘The Locals Are Beginning To Realize That They Have To Be Key Source Of Our Intelligence’ – Edward Gabkwet

The Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet has alleged that the Locals are now open to giving intelligence to the Nigerian Army on how to fight banditry in their villages. He said in an interview with TVC that there is a shift in momentum as locals are now the key source of the military intelligence. According to him, the recent NAF air crash is a little drawback that will fuel them to work harder.

He said, ”This is just an unfortunate incident, it’s just a slight drawback and it’s going to get us to be more determined. A lot of effort remains ongoing with all the security agencies. Everybody is working day and night. And we are happy that the locals are beginning to realize that they have to be the key source of our intelligence. And we are happy that they are doing that. The State Government is also working with us to make sure that we completely exterminate the bandits.”

[Start From 41:10]



