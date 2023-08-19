The Lifespan Of People In The Niger Delta Region Have Been Shortened Below 48yrs On Average–Senator Emmanuel Essien

The National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Development Forum, Senator Emmanuel Essien has alleged that the average lifespan of people living in the Niger Delta region has been shortened to below forty-eight years. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that the Niger Delta region is facing environmental degradation which causes even the structures in the region not to last for a long time. According to him, If the Niger Delta region is not assigned a ministry, they will be left to the hands of intervention agencies, who will only tackle their problems for a short term when compare to a ministry.

He said, “That ministry was created to focus on the infrastructural development, environmental protection and also empowerment of the youths. If you go to the area, you see so much environmental degradation, the lifespan of people in the Niger Delta region has been shortened to below 48 years on average and any infrastructure you put in the Niger Delta region, dilapidate in a very short time. And therefore this where things of the intervention agencies, interventional agencies is never a long-lasting thing, but a ministry will address the problems for a long time.”

