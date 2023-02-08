The Life Of Ifeanyi Odii Is In Grave Danger, There Is A Plot To Assassinate Him – Isuokoma People

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The people of Isuokoma in Ebonyi State has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Odii, because of an alleged plot against him by the Ebonyi State government.

According to the people of Isuokoma, some assassins believed to be sponsored by some persons in the government of Ebonyi State are plotting to assassinate Ifeanyi Odii ever since he became the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Leaders of Isuokoma community made the call to president Muhammadu Buhari in a petition on Tuesday in Enugu. In the petition, they accused the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, of using verbal attacks and threat to life in trying to intimidate Ifeanyi Odii.

Speaking further, the people of Isuokoma community stated that Dave Umahi intentionally removed the security attached to Ifeanyi Odii and other opposition candidates in Ebonyi State. The people of Isuokoma disclosed that the removal of the security personnel is a clear indication of plans to easily kill Ifeanyi Odii.

