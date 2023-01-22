This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Leaders Of The Party Would Work To Ensure Atiku Loses In Its State — River’s PDP.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has made a strong statement about their decision to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming presidential election.

Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, who serves as Chairman of the Ikwerre local government area and is also a prominent leader of the PDP in the state, recently spoke to news outlets about the party’s plans.

According to Hon. Nwanosike, the Rivers PDP has officially decided to dump its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and instead back the APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision to switch sides was not taken lightly, and Hon. Nwanosike assured newsmen that the PDP leadership would do everything in their power to ensure that Atiku Abubakar loses in the state.

After a thorough screening process of both Atiku Abubakar and APC’s presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was clear that Tinubu was the better choice.

Furthermore, Hon. Nwanosike clarified that the decision to switch sides was also partly because Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, do not have a good relationship.

By choosing to back a different presidential candidate, the People’s Democratic Party of Rivers State has made a bold move that could potentially lead to a major shift in the outcome of the upcoming election.

It is now up to the leaders of the party to ensure that their chosen candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins the election in their state.

Content created and supplied by: Businessadvocate (via 50minds

News )

#Leaders #Party #Work #Ensure #Atiku #Loses #State #Rivers #PDPThe Leaders Of The Party Would Work To Ensure Atiku Loses In Its State — River’s PDP. Publish on 2023-01-22 09:31:01