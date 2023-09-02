The Latest 2023/24 Club Power Rankings

Based on how clubs performed in last weekend’s league games, One Football has updated the weekly club power ranking in Europe.

Real Madrid is now regarded as the top club in Europe for the 2023–2024 season. In the second week of La Liga play, they defeated Celta Vigo 0-1 to win.

In terms of club power rankings, Manchester City is the second-best club in Europe. The first three English Premier League games that the Citizens have played in the 2023–2024 season have ended in victories. They defeated Sheffield United 1-2 in the third week of the EPL.

In terms of power ranking, Bayer Leverkusen has risen to become the third-best club in Europe. They won their first two Bundesliga games of the season, 3-2 against RB Leipzig and 0-3 against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The clubs that have fallen in their club power ranking are Monaco and Brighton. While Monaco, which is in first place in Ligue 1 with seven points, drew 3-3 with Nantes in the week 3 Ligue 1 match, Brighton lost 1-3 to West Ham United in the English Premier League week three fixtures.

Here is One Football’s most recent club power ranking.

