The last election has caused the country to become divided into three blocs – Chief Frank Kokori

According to SUN NEWSPAPER, Chief Frank Kokori, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), expressed his concern about the intense and bitter nature of the 2023 presidential election. According to him, this election has caused the country to become divided into three distinct groups: the Asiwaju bloc, the Atiku bloc, and the Obi bloc. Kokori lamented that this division has created a challenging situation for the country, as none of these blocs are willing to compromise or change their positions.

He said;

“The entire country is currently divided. The last election was so acrimonious that nobody wants to shift ground. As an influential member of the APC party and an experienced statesman, I have a deep understanding of the situation. Unfortunately, most young people lack this understanding and only recognize the three factions that emerged during the election – the Asiwaju, Atiku, and Obi blocs. These divisions have solidified, and no one is willing to budge. Consequently, any action taken by Tinubu, regardless of its merit, is met with criticism. Just seven days after assuming power, Nigeria’s labor unions and civil society groups threatened to go on strike. I had to intervene and advise my colleagues against it, explaining that such actions are not acceptable anywhere in the world.

“We are aware of the current circumstances, and it would be irrational to continue in this manner. Nigerians have always opposed the removal of fuel subsidies, but now they understand that it is not feasible due to the lack of foreign exchange and the government’s heavy debts. We must accept this reality and give the Tinubu administration at least six months or a year to make changes. If they fail to do so, then we can express our dissatisfaction. However, it is unfair to attack a new government within just a month or two, especially when they have inherited an empty treasury and significant debts.”

Kindly like, share and comment on this article.

Quoted (

)