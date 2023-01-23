NEWS

The Language That We Politicians And Elites Use To Deceive People To Vote For Us- Peter Obi Reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Language That We Politicians And Elites Use To Deceive People To Vote For Us- Peter Obi Reveals

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has explained how politicians use manipulative words built on religion and tribe to deceive the voters

Peter Obi, during an interview with Rufai Oseni, said when politicians and elites want to deceive the people they bring up a conversation about religion and tribe

The former governor of Anambra state who used the pronoun “we” said politicians mostly use the language because they know that is the only way they can easily get the people on their side

He advised Nigerians to be wise and not be a victim of religious or tribal politics

He said “Today people talk about religion, people talk about tribalism. What I’m telling the poor people in Nigeria is that these are the language that we the politicians and elites use to deceive Nigerians. We use it to deceive them. Show me where in Nigeria where food is cheaper than the other. Show me where one religion or tribe is enjoying good benefits than the other .so when people bring up the issue of religion, they just want to use it to deceive People

Kindly watch the full interview below nu clicking the link

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds
News )

#Language #Politicians #Elites #Deceive #People #Vote #Peter #Obi #RevealsThe Language That We Politicians And Elites Use To Deceive People To Vote For Us- Peter Obi Reveals Publish on 2023-01-23 12:28:15



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

26 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

42 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

50 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button