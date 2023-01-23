The Language That We Politicians And Elites Use To Deceive People To Vote For Us- Peter Obi Reveals

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has explained how politicians use manipulative words built on religion and tribe to deceive the voters

Peter Obi, during an interview with Rufai Oseni, said when politicians and elites want to deceive the people they bring up a conversation about religion and tribe

The former governor of Anambra state who used the pronoun “we” said politicians mostly use the language because they know that is the only way they can easily get the people on their side

He advised Nigerians to be wise and not be a victim of religious or tribal politics

He said “Today people talk about religion, people talk about tribalism. What I’m telling the poor people in Nigeria is that these are the language that we the politicians and elites use to deceive Nigerians. We use it to deceive them. Show me where in Nigeria where food is cheaper than the other. Show me where one religion or tribe is enjoying good benefits than the other .so when people bring up the issue of religion, they just want to use it to deceive People”

Kindly watch the full interview below nu clicking the link

For those surprised about the #ObidientMovement acceptance in the north, please listen to what Peter Obi had to say 7months back when he was asked why is he not popular in the north. #SaiObi pic.twitter.com/XcKJLQIdo7 — “ICE”🧊 (@o9ices) January 23, 2023

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Language #Politicians #Elites #Deceive #People #Vote #Peter #Obi #RevealsThe Language That We Politicians And Elites Use To Deceive People To Vote For Us- Peter Obi Reveals Publish on 2023-01-23 12:28:15