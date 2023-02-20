NEWS

The Labour Party Failed To Sort Our Views, Take Our Opinions, Or Hear Our Voices -Ex LP Members

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party which is considered by many as one of the front running parties might have suffered a significant loss as some members of their party in Kano State decamped to the APC.

The defected members include the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Kano State, Senetorial, House of Representatives and house of Assembly members from the North West, the zonal state co-ordinators and members of the Labour Party presidential campaign council in Kano State and the North West reportedly declared their support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on why they defected, they accused the Labour Party of failing to take their opinions, sort out their views or hear their voices. They also accused the Labour Party of taking important decisions without consulting them.

Part of their statement reads;

“We made a press conference and a release in which we expressed our concerns that neither I as the gubenetorial candidate or any of my colleagues or associates were consulted on any important decisions by the party. Our views were not sort out, our opinions were not taken and our voices were not heard.”

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Divineword (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Atiku an opportunist, seeks to capitalise on naira crisis – Sowore, Banks Burnt As Protest Rocks Sagamu Area

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Sani Slams Akeredolu Over Naira Comment, LP Begs Nigerians To Resist Vote Buyers

14 mins ago

Affiliation Urges President Muhammad Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency In Kaduna

16 mins ago

Electorate Battle Naira, Fuel Pains Ahead Of Saturday Polls

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button