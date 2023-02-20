The Labour Party Failed To Sort Our Views, Take Our Opinions, Or Hear Our Voices -Ex LP Members

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party which is considered by many as one of the front running parties might have suffered a significant loss as some members of their party in Kano State decamped to the APC.

The defected members include the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Kano State, Senetorial, House of Representatives and house of Assembly members from the North West, the zonal state co-ordinators and members of the Labour Party presidential campaign council in Kano State and the North West reportedly declared their support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on why they defected, they accused the Labour Party of failing to take their opinions, sort out their views or hear their voices. They also accused the Labour Party of taking important decisions without consulting them.

Part of their statement reads;

“We made a press conference and a release in which we expressed our concerns that neither I as the gubenetorial candidate or any of my colleagues or associates were consulted on any important decisions by the party. Our views were not sort out, our opinions were not taken and our voices were not heard.”

