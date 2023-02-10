“The Labor Party Doesn’t Have The Strength Required To Win In The Northwest”-Hannatu Musawa

The deputy spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hannatu Musawa just gave an analysis of the parties likely to win in the upcoming 2023 elections and why two out of the four contenders don’t have a chance at winning in the Northwest.

She reportedly said, and quote, “Because the Northwest is the battle ground for this election. I think that we can comfortably say that would more or less eliminate the potential of Peter Obi and the Labor Party being successful in this election. I think that they are going to make a good showing but I think because they don’t have the strength that is required in that particular region. I think it’s going to be very difficult for them to succeed.”

“And then we look at four parties essentially that the two main contenders, the APC and the PDP, and then you have the labor party and the NNPP. And then you remove the Labor Party because it doesn’t have the strength required in the Northwest. Then you look at the NNPP, quite frankly, the NNPP has a very fantastic and powerful heads at their party.”

Watch the full video here.

Content created and supplied by: Greenkai (via 50minds

News )

