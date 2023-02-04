The King Has Habit & History Of Slapping People & Telling Them That He Feels Their Pain – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the king has a habit and history of slapping people and telling them that he feels their pain.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The King has a habit and history of slapping people and telling them that he feels their pain or sending his aides to tell them that he is not happy that they are in pain.”

