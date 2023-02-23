The Killing Of Oyibo Chukwu Will Make Southeast Not To Come Out & Vote On Election Day -Uju Kingsley

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Uju Kingsley Chim, a member of House of Representatives told Arise about the rise in insecurity in the southeast of Nigeria. Uju Kingsley said that the insecurity level in the southeast is increasing the more, especially during this period of election.

He also reacted to the murder of Barr Oyibo Chukwu who was killed by gunmen in his car. As we all know, Barr Oyibo Chukwu was contesting for a senatorial office under the Labour party.

While Uju Kingsley was talking, he said “The insecurity and killing of Barr Oyibo Chukwu will make the southeast people unable to come out and vote on the election day. The fear of violence or being killed will insight fear in the people, which will make them stay at home instead of coming out to vote on election day”.

He called on the president of Nigeria to deploy security in the southeast to fight against insecurity and also make it possible for people to come out and vote without fear of violence.

