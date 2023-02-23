NEWS

The Killing Of Oyibo Chukwu Will Make Southeast Not To Come Out & Vote On Election Day -Uju Kingsley

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Uju Kingsley Chim, a member of House of Representatives told Arise about the rise in insecurity in the southeast of Nigeria. Uju Kingsley said that the insecurity level in the southeast is increasing the more, especially during this period of election.

He also reacted to the murder of Barr Oyibo Chukwu who was killed by gunmen in his car. As we all know, Barr Oyibo Chukwu was contesting for a senatorial office under the Labour party.

While Uju Kingsley was talking, he said “The insecurity and killing of Barr Oyibo Chukwu will make the southeast people unable to come out and vote on the election day. The fear of violence or being killed will insight fear in the people, which will make them stay at home instead of coming out to vote on election day”.

He called on the president of Nigeria to deploy security in the southeast to fight against insecurity and also make it possible for people to come out and vote without fear of violence.

Miracleikwor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It Doesn’t Make Sense To See Oshiomhole On The Roof Of A Car Abusing President Buhari – Dele Momodu

7 mins ago

APC inducing savagery, plotting delay of Nigerian races- Atiku

15 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts Over The Death Of Oyibo Chukwu The Senatorial Candidate Of The Labour Party

29 mins ago

‘Treason’: Security Agencies Will Determine El-Rufai, Ganduje, Others’ Fate –Abubakar Malami

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button