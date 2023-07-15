The Killing And Kidnapping Within The Southeast Aren’t Helping. Let’s Setup Our Home – Kalu

Mr. Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, revealed that the South East region lost almost N4 trillion as a result of a lack of confidence in the coming years. In his speech at the annual All Markets Convention in Lagos, Mr. Kalu made this statement.

In his own words: “This expanding improvement has caused us a lot as we keep losing business funding to the constant sit-at-home. The Yoruba are not our problem; we are the Yoruba’s problem in the East. Insecurity is still a major hassle there.

Build at least 50 additional residences in your country for every 100 you build in Lagos. People from Lagos may go in the opposite direction and go shopping in Igboland.

“The constant murder and kidnapping that are occurring in the southeast aren’t helping. We wish to reorganize and furnish our house. This is not who we are.

Igbo aren’t known for being violent. We ought to speak out against this unfavorable situation in our nation with one voice. We don’t feel safe in the place our ancestors gave us, and that pains me. We currently live in the diaspora and wed our children in foreign countries.

For his part, Prof. Okonkwo Obiora, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, said: “The support Igbo investors provided the governor in the March 2023 governorship election was no longer because he’s Yoruba.

It was replaced as a result of the exceptional skill he displayed while directing the affairs of the kingdom toward the end of his first tenure. The investors also saw in him a detribalized leader who avoided hateful and polarizing politics, which Lagos, a melting pot of ethnicities, needs to succeed.

Source – The Vanguard paper

What do you have to say about this post?

Please feel free to drop your comments in the comment box below and share this article with your friends and family

DrStrangemedia (

)