“The Kidnappers Have Reached Out and Are Demanding N10 million For Her” -Father says

According to a Vanguard report, the 24-year-old daughter of a newspaper vendor in Sapele, Mr. Billy Umoh, has been kidnapped by gunmen on Jesse-Oben-Asaba Road in Delta State.

The victim’s father, Mr. Umoh, has appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and security agencies to come to his aid.

He said: “I don’t know why it should be me, I am a common vendor, who has been in this business for years, I have no N10 million anywhere. The kidnappers have reached out and are demanding N10 million for her. Where will I get that kind of cash, even to eat is an issue.”

He added that they have been to police stations on that border route “though the police have assured me of their efforts, I am still appealing to those in charge to intensity efforts.”

“I have also visited the transport company, whose bus the passengers boarded, and we are not hearing anything tangible from them.”

