The Kidnapers Boasted That In All Their Operations No Policeman Has Come To Rescue Anybody-Victim

It is no longer news that Jalingo-based teacher, Joseph Gimba has been released from captivity.

It would be recalled that Gimba was abducted while returning from a civil society meeting in Abuja on Thursday, March 2023.

Few months after his predicament, the teacher has come out to share his experience.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Gimba revealed that the Kidnapers used to hire ammunition before going out for operation.

Speaking further, he said we heard the Kidnapers boasted how Nigerian police could rescue anybody from their hand. According to him, it was only Soldiers and local vigilante group that usually rescue victims

Hear him “They said they were hiring the ammunition before. They boasted that in all their operations, no policeman has ever come to rescue anybody until after they had gone. They said it was only the hunters, soldiers and vigilance groups that had tackled them.” Sun paper quoted Gimba as saying.

