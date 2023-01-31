The Katsina APC leader leaves the party and rejects Tinubu and Dikko’s appointment.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Another important figure from the All Progressives Congress Katsina State Chapter, Hon. The ruling party has been abandoned by Mamuda Lawal Musawa.

Mamuda, a master of property development and CEO of Zamani Estates and Properties Development Ltd., also rejected his appointments to the Dikko/Jobe 2023 Campaign Council and the Jagaban/Shettima Northwest Ambassadors.

This comes just 24 hours after three members of the APC who are currently serving in the house of representatives switched to their own after meeting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The property improvement master, affectionately alluded to as ‘Zamani’ refered to the burden of competitor and refusal of the party to direct essential political decision on 27th May, 2022, for Musawa/Matazu Government Supporters as his essential explanations behind quiting them.

In his resignation letter to the APC, the Ward Chairman, Lawal stated that his decision would take effect on January 31, 2023.

He who has run for the House of Representatives twice, has also held a number of political positions in the past. He served as a member of the National Advisory Council for Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s re-election as well as the National Advisory Council for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

EstherNad (

)