The Kaduna State Government commences training for 7,000 recruits of the Kaduna Vigilance Service

The Kaduna State Government took a major step towards reenergising the fight against insecurity with the commencement of training for 7,000 recruits of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) at the Police College, Kaduna.

While flagging off the training, the State Governor, Senator Uba Sani charged the recruits to show seriousness and commitment. he advised them to listen to their instructors and be disciplined. He however warned that in the discharge of their duties, they must desist from violating the rights of the citizens, stating that “KADVS was set up to protect the people, not to violate their rights. We shall not hesitate to discipline any person that flouts the operational guidelines or code of conduct of the Service.”

The recruitment and screening of the trainees was the collaborative efforts of Chairmen from the 23 local government areas of the state, traditional and religious leaders, key stakeholders at the grassroots level, and Security Agencies. While emphasising on the thoroughness, the governor asserted that “We have energetic young men and women of transparent honesty who are committed to securing our local communities”.

Since its establishment, KADVS has been working with security agencies to degrade criminal elements. But they have faced the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements. It is for this reason that the Uba Sani’s administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

The Governor appreciated the traditional and religious leaders, local government chairmen, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, the State Director of DSS, and other heads of security agencies for their unwavering support to KADVS. He also thanked the Commander of KADVS for his leadership.

