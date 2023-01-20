The Kaduna Rally Has Further Established Labour Party As A National Party- Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was in Kaduna state for a campaign rally on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the campaign rally was attended by a lot of supporters despite the claim by critics and detractors that the Labour Party is not popular in the North.

Speaking on this development in an interview with Trust Tv, spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo took a quick swipe at those who claimed that Labour Party does not have a national spread.

He said the crowd of supporters who came out to support the party in Kaduna, has proven that the Labour Party is a national party that has a national spread.

Kenneth Okonkwo said “The Kaduna rally has further established us (Labour Party) as a national party that has the national spread. When people make their media hype about us, you saw the structure, we are actually dominating the structures in every geopolitical zone and our structure is the people of Nigeria, not the structure of criminality, corruption”

