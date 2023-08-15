The Judgement Will Be Out In The Next Few Days & We Will Celebrate & Form Govt Of The People- Abure

The national chairman of the labour party, Julius Abure has stated that the final judgement from the judges of the presidential election petition court will be out in some couple of days and when it is out, the labour party will celebrate with Nigerians and also form a govt of the people

The labour party national chairman made the statement while addressing people at the inauguration exercise of the caretaker committees for the 20 local governments in Lagos State on Sunday

The event was attended by several Chieftains of the labour party of which the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi was not left out

While speaking at the gathering, Julius Abure talked down on the current administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu pointing out some of the challenges that have confronted the nation since they took over

Abure told everyone at the gathering to calm down as they would soon gather again to celebrate after the judgement of the tribunal

According to VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, he said ” let’s us remain calm because in few days from now, the tribunal will make Judgement. After the judgement, we will celebrate with one another again and the new govt that will be formed will be for the people”

SOURCE: Vanguard

