The Jews, Muslims & Other Religious People Who Reject Jesus As God Do So On Their Believe-Fr. Oluoma

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking on MUCH ABOUT IMAGES In his verified Facebook account and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Anyone who thinks the use of images are embarrassing should know that the most outrageously embarrassing image of God ever made is mankind. “Let’s make man in our own image and likeness”. Every human being is God’s image, a resemblance and representation of God on earth.

Speaking further he said “Think about Pharaoh who killed the Israelites. Think about Jezebel, think about all the wicked men and women you know of in the bible, think of Hitler, Idi Amin, Putin, Buhari, Jonathan, Tinubu, think of all the politicians in Nigeria, think of men and women of God who have killed people to get power and grow their ministry, think of the terrorists, kidnappers, armed and unarmed robbers, think of the Catholic priests who abused children.

Speaking further he said “Think of yourself and myself too, we cheat, lie, fornicate, commit adultery, hate, envy, stingy, resent and do much more in secret, yet we all are the image of God. That is the same thing like those pictures you are looking at with disdain. You have no idea how scientists laugh at us for claiming to be God’s image. By the way, if you are a christian, and you believe in Colossian 1:15, That’s the most outrageous picture or image of God ever taken or painted. It is so outrageous that even the Jews reject it, Muslims do not accept it, some christians are battling with it, all because they believe God is too great for a human being to be said to be God.

Speaking further he said “The Jews, Muslims And Other Religious People Who Reject Jesus As God Do So On Their Sincere Religious Ground; they can’t imagine this ageless and unfathomable God becoming a man, that’s an outrageous image of God. Speaking lastly he said “As christians we believe what others find ridiculous and demeaning of God, but that’s our faith, we unapologetically hold firm to them. Like Paul we say we are not ashamed of the Cross of Jesus Christ. If the cross weren’t a shameful thing to the people of his time, he wouldn’t have made that statement.

