" The Japa Mission Will Increase in 2023 " AY Makun Predicts High Migration Due to Bad Leadership

It is a known fact that many citizens of Nigeria will gladly accept moving to other part of the world in search of greener pastures, due to the situation that the country currently is in, as there seem to be no escape route if effective leaders are not elected at the helms of affairs. Popular comedian AY Makun has shared a post predicting the likeness of many citizens leaving the country this 2023.

The comic actor in his post shared a tweet that reads ” Nigeria Immigration Service issued a total of 1,899,683 passports in 2022, the highest in a single year. This Japa mission will increase in 2023 if we vote in people who are not obedient and responsive to the needs of the people. ” He said citing why citizens of the country has to elect a viable leader.

There is no denying the fact that the brain drain being suffered by the country due to people leaving to seek greener pastures in other countries is quite alarming, as many qualified personalities have to move out of the country due to lack of opportunities, since many people feel that staying put in the country is tantamount to wasting precious time, which they can use to achieve something tangible in other countries that value them.

And as it stands many people are definitely holding on to see who the new leader of the country would be when a new leader emerges after the election, as whom the new leader would be definitely will be playing a big factor in how many more people would want to move our.

Images credit: AY Makun Twitter’s page.

