‘The Issue Of Elongation Was Discussed At ECOWAS Level, A Number Of Presidents Voted Against It’ – Joe Keshi

A Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi has alleged that the Ecowas had tried to stop the elongation of tenures in some African countries in which some Presidents voted against it. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Ecowas and AU is limited in stopping certain head of States from staying so long in office.

He said, ”There is very little that AU can do, when they meet the leaders and talk to themselves and get angry with themselves. But the leaders have made up their minds to stay. The issue of elongation was discussed at Ecowas level, a number of Presidents voted against it. They were actually against putting it on paper, so what do you do in a situation like this?

They should actually use the opportunity of what is happening in other countries to talk to other leaders and begin to encourage them to put in place a transitional program that will gradually ease each and every one of them out of office.”

[Start From 11:51]



