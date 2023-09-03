The Issue Of Elongation Was Discussed At ECOWAS Level, A Number Of Presidents Voted Against It – Joe Keshi

Ambassador Joe Keshi, a former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the challenges faced by ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) in addressing the issue of extended presidential tenures in some African countries during an interview with Arise TV . He emphasized that despite efforts by these organizations, they have limited influence in preventing certain leaders from prolonging their time in office.

Keshi pointed out that when AU leaders engage in discussions and express their concerns, they often find it challenging to effect change because some leaders have already made up their minds to remain in power. He noted that even at the ECOWAS level, discussions on presidential term elongation have taken place, but some Presidents voted against it and were hesitant to document their stance.

In response to this situation, Keshi suggested that the AU and ECOWAS should leverage what is happening in other countries to engage leaders and encourage them to establish transitional programs that would facilitate a gradual exit from office. This approach, he believes, could be more effective in addressing the issue of extended tenures in African nations.

Watch The Video From 11:51 Minutes

