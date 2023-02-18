The Investments The Igbos Have In Lagos Is As A Result Of The Gate Asiwaju Opened To Them-Igbokwe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The leader of Ndi Igbo in Lagos State and Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe has shared his views about the presidential ambition of former Governor of the state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming poll.

Igbokwe stated during the endorsement ceremony of the APC Presidential candidate and Lagos State gubernatorial candidate at the Governor’s Campaign Office on Saturday in Lagos that Tinubu is not a candidate of Southwest but that of Nigeria.

He added; “investments and businesses the Igbos have in Lagos cannot be found anywhere else, it is as a result of the gate that Asiwaju opened to them”

Source – Nigerian Tribune Official Facebook Page

