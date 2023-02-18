NEWS

The Investments The Igbos Have In Lagos Is As A Result Of The Gate Asiwaju Opened To Them-Igbokwe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The leader of Ndi Igbo in Lagos State and Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe has shared his views about the presidential ambition of former Governor of the state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming poll.

Igbokwe stated during the endorsement ceremony of the APC Presidential candidate and Lagos State gubernatorial candidate at the Governor’s Campaign Office on Saturday in Lagos that Tinubu is not a candidate of Southwest but that of Nigeria.

He added; “investments and businesses the Igbos have in Lagos cannot be found anywhere else, it is as a result of the gate that Asiwaju opened to them”

Source – Nigerian Tribune Official Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trails The Collapse Of Labour Party Structure Into APC In The South-West

8 mins ago

Reactions As Datti Was Sighted Campaigning In Abuja While Obi Was Visiting Markets In Lagos

12 mins ago

I lived longer with Wike in Port Harcourt than with my wife in Lagos- Dele Momodu

16 mins ago

NAIRA: I’m Beginning To Wonder What Is Wrong With Them To Insult Buhari Up To That Level -Kwankwaso

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button