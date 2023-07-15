The INEC of 10 Years Ago Is Not The INEC Of Today; They’ve Made Some Progress—O’diako Obire

O’diako Obire, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized during an interview with Channels Television that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made progress over the past 10 years. He acknowledged that there have been improvements in the conduct of elections, noting that glitches can occur and that such issues are understandable, as even phone networks sometimes face technical difficulties.

Obire attributed their victory in the election to their hard work, stating that they can confidently claim their win and would not deny it. He highlighted that progress is a gradual process and drew a comparison to someone promising to call at a specific time but being unable to do so due to network issues, which he believes is similar to the glitches faced by INEC.

He further expressed that they worked diligently for the election and emerged as winners. Obire emphasized that they would not declare their victory if they hadn’t earned it. He simplifies the matter by stating that they put in the effort and achieved the desired outcome.

Obire’s statements underscore his belief in the progress made by INEC and the hard work put in by his party, affirming their claim of winning the election. The discussion highlights the ongoing debates and perceptions surrounding the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

