The INEC Chairman Cannot Explain To Anybody How He Arrived At The Result He Announced—Dele Farotimi

During an interview with Channels Television, Dele Farotimi, a retired Nigerian lawyer, stated that the INEC chairman cannot explain to anybody how he arrived at the result that he announced because the result is inconsistent with what most of the party agents are holding.

( Photo credit: Channels Television )

Dele Farotimi further stated that INEC has not finished uploading their results on the portal before moving to announce the winner of the election. He revealed that the uploading of the results of the House of Representatives and Senate worked perfectly except for the presidential election. He added that the integrity of that election was undermined and compromised almost beyond repair by INEC. He revealed that those who were present during the election process have attested to the fact that the process was compromised.

According to him, “What we know as a fact is that Yakubu cannot rationally explain to anybody in the world how he arrived at the result that he announced because what we have is at variance with what they’re even busy uploading in most cases, even though they have not even finished uploading up until today, yet the winner was declared by INEC. The integrity of that election has been undermined and compromised almost beyond repair by INEC because what it is uploading on its portal, what individuals took away at Form EC8 A, the agent, they’re not consistent. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Channels Television (22:25)

Squareblogg (

)