The INEC Chairman Cannot Explain To Anybody How He Arrived At The Result He Announced -Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, a retired Nigerian lawyer, expressed his skepticism about the announced election results during an interview. He criticized the INEC Chairman’s inability to explain the methodology used to determine the results, which contradicted the information held by most party agents. Additionally, Farotimi revealed that the uploading of presidential election results on the designated portal was incomplete, further undermining the integrity of the election. He highlighted that witnesses present during the process have affirmed the compromised nature of the election, raising significant concerns about its fairness and credibility.

According to him, “What we know as a fact is that Yakubu cannot rationally explain to anybody in the world how he arrived at the result that he announced because what we have is at variance with what they’re even busy uploading in most cases, even though they have not even finished uploading up until today, yet the winner was declared by INEC. The integrity of that election has been undermined and compromised almost beyond repair by INEC because what it is uploading on its portal, what individuals took away at Form EC8 A, the agent, they’re not consistent.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (22:25)

