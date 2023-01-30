The INEC Chairman Already Raised An Alarm On Those Trying To Hack Their Server, Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few minutes ago the spokesperson for the Atiku / Okowa campaign organization, Dino Melaye took to his verified Instagram page to say that Nigerians are already aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman had recently raised an alarm regarding those attempting to hack their server

Speaking further, he noted that a private company hired by the ruling party to conduct an opinion poll on the Presidential election has submitted its report, and Atiku Abubakar is leading by a huge margin. Adding that, the Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress Party seems to be in a panic mood.

In conclusion, he said after the meeting last night, the ruling party was triggered by the colossal disappointment in Zanfara State as he alleged that they have resolved that the only way out for them is to manipulate the election as he promise that they are going to stop them.

Guys, what is your opinion on this?

1stladyblog (

)