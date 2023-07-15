The Important Thing Is That A Yoruba Man Is There, He’ll Do What We’ve Been Agitating For- Salvador

The Former Lagos State PDP Chairman, Mr Moshood Adegoke Salvador, has noted that the most important thing to him now is that a Yoruba man is now the President of Nigeria and that the President will do what Yoruba people have been agitating for over the years, noting that Bola Tinubu has the capacity to do that.

Speaking further, the former Lagos State PDP Chairman noted that he is presently not interested in any political party, whether PDP, APC or the Labour Party, noting that political party is just a vehicle and nothing more.

Mr Salvador made this disclosure during an interactive session he had with a group of media professionals known as the League of Yoruba Media Practitioners (LYMP), The Sun paper reported.

He said: “I am not interested in any party, whether you are APC, PDP, or Labour Party, that is just a vehicle, but the important thing now is that the Yoruba man is there, he will do what we have been agitating for over the years, and he has the capacity to do it.”

Furthermore, Mr Adegoke Salvador made it known that the emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President can’t be compared with the emergence of Ex President Olusegun Obasanjo, claiming that former President Obasanjo was a product of military, who was imposed on the south west and the Nigeria by some Northerners and power brokers.

In addition, he noted the South West region will find it difficult to grow or develop if the people of the region fail to give Bola Ahmed the needed support and encouragement.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: The Sun paper.

Ebukajp150 (

)