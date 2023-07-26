‘The Ikoyi Federal High Court Is A Stone’s Throw To The Residence Of President Tinubu’ – Opara

An Abuja-based legal practitioner and Human Rights activist, Maxwell Opara has alleged that he’s worried about why the President had refused to mediate into the fracas between the DSS and Correctional Center over taking away Emefiele from Court. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the President’s residence in Lagos was only a stone-throw from the Federal High Court in Ikoyi. According to him, President Bola Tinubu should have instructed the DSS to obey the Court Order.

He said, ”This is a war against the rule of law in Nigeria. If this can happen in a federal high court where the Judge is still around, we don’t know what will be happening in other hinterland. We are calling on the immediate President, the Senate President and Speakers of Representatives that they should come to rescue this democracy.

We don’t know the plan of the DSS, they don’t obey court orders. A bail is temporary freedom except you are prosecuting. This is happening in a Federal High Court in Lagos, the Ikoyi Federal high court is a stone’s throw to the residence of President Tinubu. If this is happening here, imagine what will be happening in a village in Adamawa or Imo state.”

[Start From 12:17]



