‘The Ikoyi Federal High Court Is A Stone Throw To The Residence Of President Tinubu’ – Opara

Maxwell Opara, a human rights activist and lawyer based in Abuja, has said that he is concerned about the President’s decision to forgo mediating the dispute between the DSS and Correctional Centre over removing Emefiele from court. In an interview with Arise Tv news, he claimed that the distance between the Federal High Court in Ikoyi and the President’s house in Lagos was only a few steps. He said that President Bola Tinubu ought to have told the DSS to follow the court’s order.

This is a fight on Nigeria’s rule of law, he said. We don’t know what will transpire in other hinterlands if this can happen in a federal supreme court while the judge is still there. We are pleading with the President-elect, the Senate President, and the House Speakers to intervene and save our democracy.

The DSS doesn’t follow court instructions, therefore we don’t know what their strategy is. Without being charged, temporary freedom is provided by a bail. This is taking place at a Federal High Court in Lagos, the Ikoyi Federal High Court, which is close to President Tinubu’s home. Imagine what would occur in a community in Adamawa or Imo state if this is occurring now.

