The Igbos Will Vote For APC Because Of The Second Niger Bridge Constructed By Buhari-Gov. Dave Umahi

As the 2023 general election is fast approaching, the executive governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has said that the Igbos will vote for the All progressive congress, APC because of the second Niger bridge constructed By president Muhammadu Buhari regime.

The executive governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi made the statement in Imo state while speaking at the APC South-East grand finale rally.

According to the statement from Governor Dave Umahi, and i quote “The Igbos would vote for APC because of the Second Niger Bridge constructed by the Buhari regime in the southeast zone.

The rally which was also attended by the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, where he said that Imo is the destination for tourism, and he will add value to real estate in the state, invest in education, build and reconstruct roads, and also work with the state to ensure security in the southeast.

