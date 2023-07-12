The Igbos Have Seen That The Fulanis Were Not Behind The Insecurity In Igbo Land – Musa Saidu

The growing insecurity in the Southeast region has called for concern from the general public as some Nigerians have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore peace and order in the region. In an interview with Vanguard paper, Alhaji Musa Saidu said that what is currently going on in the Southeast shows that the Fulanis were blackmailed, adding that they (Fulanis) had no hand in the insecurity problem in South-East.

Speaking further, Musa Saidu said that the Igbos chased all the Fulanis out of their land, yet killing is still going on there. He said that Tinubu should allow the Igbos to solve their insecurity problems themselves.

In his words, he said:

“They have chased all the Fulani’s out of their land yet the killings have been on. It shows that Fulani were just being blackmailed. All the Ibos are now crying for security.

“Tinubu should allow the Igbos solve the insecurity in their land. Now they have come to see that Fulani were not behind the insecurity in Igbo.”

How best do you think the Nigerian government can solve the insecurity problem in South-East?

