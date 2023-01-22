The Igbos Have Invested A Lot In The PDP, And So, We Cannot Throw It Away For Another Party -Chidoka

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who hails from the southern region has reacted towards the Peter Obi presidential bid, where he stressed that his region have invested a lot in the PDP to throw it all of a sudden for another party.

Osita Chidoka who was speaking about how one of their own, being Peter Obi will affect the chances of his principal, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP becoming victorious in the polls opined that it will not be wise for the Igbo people to put aside the party which they have supported for many years, all because of the emergence of Peter Obi.

The former minister who spoke on channels television further added that many people from his region will definitely stick and support the PDP which they have been supporting for almost 24 years, adding that as an Igbo man, he will continue to remain in the PDP.

In his words…”The Igbo position for me is that our significant investment in the PDP for 24 years cannot be thrown away overnight. I remain in the PDP and many Igbos remain in the PDP”.

One will not be wrong that the former Anambra governor, Peter Obi may seem like a strong force in the presidential election which will take place in a few weeks.

