The Igbos Are My Kinsmen, The Hausas Are My People & The Yorubas Are My Relatives – Tinubu.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian politician, former governor of Lagos State, and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu while addressing the people during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Owerri has promised to carry out the party’s development initiatives if elected as the next President of Nigeria.

Speaking further, the former Senator who represented the good people Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu made it known that he would continue the development President Muhammadu Buhari has started already in the state and other parts of the country, adding that he will expand the educational sector, and offer a wide range of infrastructure amenities to the people in the state.

In addition to his statement, Bola Tinubu noted that he has come to bridge the gap between the Igbos, Yorubas, and Hausas by uniting them together.

According to Bola Tinubu, he said, “I have come to bring peace and tranquility to Imo state, and the whole of Nigeria at large. I have come to bridge the gap among the Igbos, Yoruba, and Hausa, and make them all united. The Igbos are my kinsmen, the Hausas are my people, and the Yorubas are my relatives. Therefore, I will ensure equality in my administration, and Nigerians will enjoy my good plans to the fullest”.

Source: The Nigerian Tribune Newspaper.

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

