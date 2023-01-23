The Igbo Position For Me Is That Our Investment In PDP For 24yrs Can’t Be Thrown Away- Osita Chidiko

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Osita Chidoka, has maintained that he will continue to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, noting that the investment the Igbos have made in the PDP for the past 24 years cannot be thrown away.

Speaking further, Osita Chidiko urged the Igbos to continue backing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming presidential election, noting that it will be unwise for the Igbos to leave the party they have supported since 1999.

Mr Chidoka made this disclosure while speaking on Channels Television’s Political Programme, Sunday Politics, Channels Television reported.

He said: “The Igbo position for me is that our significant investment in the PDP for 24 years cannot be thrown away overnight. I remain in the PDP and many Igbos remain in the PDP….”

In addition, he made it known that he believes that Peter Obi’s Labour Party will disrupt PDP’s dominance in the South East region, accepting that Peter Obi has made significant progress in wooing Nigerians.

Furthermore, he noted that Igbo presidency is around the corner, stating it clearly that once an Igbo man is capable of holding on a strong party. According to him, that is going to happen soon.

Information Source: Channels Television.

