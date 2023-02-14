NEWS

The Igbo people living in Lagos are supporting Tinubu and are prepared to vote for him – Sanwu-Olu

As the 2023 general election draws near, on Tuesday at the All Progressive Congress (APC) South-East grand finale rally in Owerri, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwu-Olu, stated that the Igbo people who live in his state, which is located in the South West, were supporting APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and were even prepared to vote for him in the upcoming general election in 2023.

In his words, “The Igbo people living in his state in the South-West were supporting Tinubu and were prepared to vote for him.”

Over to you, my esteem readers, do you agree with Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu’s claim that the Igbo people in the south-west are supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and are ready to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election? 

[Extracted from Punch papers Online]

