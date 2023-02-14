The Igbo people living in Lagos are supporting Tinubu and are prepared to vote for him – Sanwu-Olu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general election draws near, on Tuesday at the All Progressive Congress (APC) South-East grand finale rally in Owerri, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwu-Olu, stated that the Igbo people who live in his state, which is located in the South West, were supporting APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and were even prepared to vote for him in the upcoming general election in 2023.

In his words, “The Igbo people living in his state in the South-West were supporting Tinubu and were prepared to vote for him.”

[Extracted from Punch papers Online]

