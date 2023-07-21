The Idea Of Sharing ₦8k Is Something That Is Unacceptable & It Seems Contemptuous – Shehu Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that the idea of sharing the sum of ₦8,000 to poor Nigerians is unacceptable, noting that the idea seems contemptuous when people put into consideration the level of inflation in the country and the number of people that will benefit from the money.

Speaking further, Senator Shehu Sani urged President Tinubu’s administration not to make the sane mistake the last administration of former President Buhari did, by sharing ₦10,000, nothing the money that was shared by Buhari ended up impoverishing people the more.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Channels Television, as he was reacting the 8,000 Naira palliatives the federal government is planning to share.

He said: “One knows that the idea of sharing stipend of ₦8,000 is something that is in fact unacceptable and seems contemptuous when you put into tally reality of inflation in the country and the number of people that will benefit from the stipend.”

Furthermore, the former lawmaker made it known that it will be suicidal if we borrow money from world bank and share the money to people, thereby stating it clearly that such action is not different from borrowing money to pay for subsidy. Be it as it may, Nigerians are watching to see how the government will solve the problem Nigerians are facing now.

Information Source: Channels Television.

