The hope of the youths to dominate the cabinet has been dashed- Shehu Sani

According to a news that was published by some news platforms three days ago, it was reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has set the record for the highest number of ministerial nominees in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic (1999 to date).

It was made known that, this is five ministerial nominees more than the 42 that were appointed by former president Muhammadu Buhari in the year 2019 after he won his second presidential election.

More information made it known that a week ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, nominated 28 people to be cleared by the senate to be ministers in his cabinet. And on Wednesday, the president sent another list of 19 other people, making a total of 47 cabinet members but among these people, no youth has been found in their midst.

However, while Senator Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this afternoon, he said that the expectations of the Nigerian youths to dominate the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been dashed by the exigencies of appeasing other old people in the country.

He said, “The hope of the youths to dominate the cabinet has been dashed by the exigences of appeasing the entitled old brigades.”

Moses21 (

)