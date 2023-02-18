This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Hero Of The Moment Is El-Rufai, He Has Spoken The Truth & Keyamo Has Confirmed That Truth – FFK

The former Minister of Aviation and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as a hero in Nigeria presently, noting that he has spoken the truth.

Speaking further, the former Aviation Minister noted that Festus Keyamo also confirmed the truth in a most eloquent and courageous manner when he was interviewed on Channels Television last night. He went on and made it clear that those that plotted the conspiracy to stop Bola Tinubu from becoming the president and attempting to set the country ablaze destroy our democracy have failed.

Femi Fani-Kayode made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Saturday afternoon.

In addition, Mr Fani-Kayode made it known that come next Saturday, this matter will finally be concluded and the hope of conspirators shall be dashed and their collective enemies shall not only be humiliated, but also be confined to the dustbin.

Since the federal government introduced this Naira redesign policy, most of the APC members, most especially those supporting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have been kicking against it, claiming that the policy was introduced so as to stop Tinubu from becoming President. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how everything will end.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#Hero #Moment #ElRufai #Spoken #Truth #Keyamo #Confirmed #Truth #FFKThe Hero Of The Moment Is El-Rufai, He Has Spoken The Truth & Keyamo Has Confirmed That Truth – FFK Publish on 2023-02-18 13:05:09