The herdsmen are not terrorists. They are people who think they are fighting for their rights -Gumi

In a recent interview with Trust TV, Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi provided a unique perspective on the Fulani herdsmen issue, stating that they should not be classified as terrorists. According to Gumi, these herdsmen are individuals who believe they are fighting for their rights due to being displaced from their lands. He emphasized that their grazing reserves have been encroached upon, and without access to legal representation, they have been taken advantage of by others .

Gumi acknowledged the presence of terrorists within the country but argued that the herdsmen are not among them. He expressed his concern that these individuals, who own cattle, face discrimination and hostility from various parties, including the police, judges, and local emirs. The cleric suggested that everyone is eager to benefit from the cattle, leading to the framing of the herdsmen in many instances. Their lack of legal representation further exacerbates this issue.

Furthermore, Gumi shed light on his decision to withdraw from negotiations with the herdsmen during the Buhari administration. He explained that his suggestions were not taken into consideration, as the government did the opposite of what he proposed. Consequently, he deemed it unreasonable to continue placing his life at risk when the authorities were unwilling to adopt a different approach.

Hear him: “We have terrorists, no doubt, but the herdsmen are not terrorists. They are people who think they are fighting for their rights. They have been displaced from their lands; their grazing reserves have been encroached upon; and if they have a case with anybody, they get no mercy from the police, judges, or the local emirs; everybody is against them. Why? It is because they have cattle, and everyone wants to take them out. They are easily framed because they don’t have access to lawyers.”

Gumi’s stance challenges the prevailing narrative surrounding the Fulani herdsmen and encourages a deeper understanding of their circumstances. By highlighting the factors contributing to their actions, he aims to foster empathy and promote dialogue as a means of resolving the grievances faced by these individuals.



