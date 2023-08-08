‘The Hausas Are The Predominant Tribe In Niger & They Are 53% Of The Total Population’ -Usman Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf, a former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, has claimed that the Hausa ethnic group holds a significant majority in Niger. During an interview with Arise Tv news, he emphasized the strong cultural connection between Niger Republic and Nigeria. He further stated that there must be a valid and substantial justification for the President to initiate a war against Niger.

He said, ”We share with Niger republic heritages in our Cultures long before the creation of Nigeria and Niger. And we share border over a thousand kilometers from the North Westly end in Kebbi to the North Eastly end in Borno. The Hausas are the predominant tribe in Niger and they are 53% of the total population. We have Fulanis and we have Kanuris there as well. So we are going to war and killing them for what reason? Before any President goes to war, he has to explain the reasons.”

