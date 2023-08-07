‘The Hausas Are The Predominant Tribe In Niger And They Are 53% Of The Total Population’ – Usman Yusuf

A Former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusuf has alleged that the Hausas are the predominant tribe in Niger. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Niger Republic and Nigeria share a huge cultural affinity. He argued that there has to be a tangible reason before the President can declare war against Niger.

He said, ”We share with Niger republic heritages in our Cultures long before the creation of Nigeria and Niger. And we share border over a thousand kilometers from the North Westly end in Kebbi to the North Eastly end in Borno. The Hausas are the predominant tribe in Niger and they are 53% of the total population. We have Fulanis and we have Kanuris there as well. So we are going to war and killing them for what reason? Before any President goes to war, he has to explain the reasons.”

[Start From 4:53]



