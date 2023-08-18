The Guy I Employed To Wake Me Up And Prepare Me To Go To Gym Wanted To Have Sex With Me – Blessing ceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and mental expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page had disclosed how the guy whom she employed to wake her up and force her to go to the gym wants to take advantage of her.

The relationship therapist began by revealing how badly she has added, adding that a lot of people can’t even recognize her anymore because of the weight she has added.

Speaking further, Blessingceo said she has registered in several gym centers but she finds it so stressful and difficult to wake up not to talk of preparing for gym. She also said she was instructed to employ someone who would wake her up and prepare her for gym which she did, but unfortunately he wanted to sleep with her.

In her words, she said “I was asked to get a gym boody who will wake me up and make going to the gym less stressful for me, I got a gym boody but he wanted to have sec with me, a whole Blessingceo”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 5:33)

