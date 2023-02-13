‘The Gunmen Killing People In The South-East Are Igbo Kids, They Are Not Unknown’ – Prof. Usman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Professor Usman Yusuf the special adviser on community engagement in the PDP Presidential campaign council has alleged that the insecurity in the South East is majorly being orchestrated by Igbo Youths and not with the unknown gunmen tag being attached to it. Professor Usman stated that the government stepping away from their responsibility should give room for the elders to calm the youths down.

He alleged that the sit-at-home order which is being followed in the region for quite a number of months now has had a negative effect on the economy of the region. He emphasized the need to also replicate the same thing in the North as well.

He said, ” I have invested 3 years of my life getting to know what the problem is with insecurity. If all Igbo elders have gotten involved in this unknown gunmen drama, the situation won’t be as worse as this. For goodness sake, the gunmen killing people in the South East are Igbo Kids, they are not unknown. Every elder must get involved in the insecurity in this part of the country and that is the only way we can solve this problem.”

