The Greatest Loser In The Election Is INEC Themselves, Who Belives In Them Anymore? None’ -Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh,

Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, who was the Labour Party candidate for the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the recent general elections, has highlighted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the principal casualty of the last general elections.

According to a report by The Sun paper, Ezeh’s petition against INEC’s announcement of Emmanuel Uguru from the All Progressives Congress as the victor of the House of Representatives election for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency on February 25 was dismissed by both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court. In response, he stated, “Elections are comprised of distinct phases: party politics, campaigns, the election process, result declaration, and finally, the phase of adjudication.”

He underscored, “Each stage embodies its unique journey, albeit reflecting a deeply regrettable and sorrowful portrayal of Nigeria that we have left to the mercy of desperate individuals.”

Ezeh went on to say, “This election serves as a disheartening echo of Joseph Stalin’s words: ‘The people who cast the votes don’t decide an election; the people who count the votes do.’ One may go through all the stages, but the ultimate decider rests with INEC and certain judges.”

Continuing his assessment, he commented, “INEC emerges as the primary casualty of this election. Who now places their trust in them? Virtually no one. The annals of history will not treat them kindly, particularly those verbose figures posing as spokespersons and leaders of that tainted institution.”

He further observed, “INEC rigged and subverted the 2023 general elections by failing to uphold its own regulations and protocols. This glaring reality is corroborated by the European Union and the majority of the 2023 election observers.”

Savigny (

)