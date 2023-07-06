The Greatest Football Presentation Of All Time

On July 6, 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as a Real Madrid player in front of a massive crowd of 80,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. This happened right after he signed a transfer deal that set a new world record, worth £80 million (€94 million) at that time. The contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.

The spellbinding ceremony saw Ronaldo appear from the tunnel onto a lime green carpet as the newly-crowned most expensive player made his way to the stage. Wearing the No 9 jersey previously worn by the great Alfredo di Stefano, Ronaldo received an incredibly warm welcome from the packed stadium. He gave a quick speech and then went on a tour of the pitch, waving to the fans.

Fans lined up outside the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium throughout the day just to be part of the short ceremony.

The number of fans present at the Bernabéu ground that day surpassed the estimated 55,000 who attended Kaka’s unveiling a week earlier. It became the largest turnout for a player presentation since 1984 when 75,000 people reportedly witnessed Diego Maradona’s arrival at Napoli from Barcelona.

Ronaldo’s presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu ground was considered the greatest of all time. It also turned out to be the most remarkable signing ever, as fans lined up just to catch a glimpse of the legendary footballer.

