The Greatest Campaigner Against The APC Today Is The APC- Dino Melaye Says As 3 APC Govs Take FG To Court

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has reacted after three Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress took the federal government of Nigeria to court over the recent monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recall that many Nigerians have continued to experience naira scarcity after the apex financial institution, the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the redesigned N1000, N500, and N200 notes. The situation has prompted the Governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara to sue the federal government.

Reacting to the development, Dino Melaye said those who have positioned themselves to benefit from the unlikely and inconceivable Tinubu presidency are feeling so threatened and hopeless.

He added; “Nigerians had given the APC “a long rope” and could now discern the leaders that could serve them, adding that “the greatest campaigner against the APC today is the APC.”

