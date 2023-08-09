The graveyard silence is because people are waiting for the outcome of the PEPT- Igho Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, pointed out that the prevailing hushed atmosphere in Nigeria is primarily due to the nation collectively anticipating the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal. Akeregha made this observation during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, where he was asked for his response to El Zakzaky’s recent caution to the President, advising against allowing France to manipulate him against Niger Republic.

During the interview, Akeregha dismissed the debate over whether or not to engage in conflict with Niger as a major distraction. He emphasized that the national assembly has already made it clear that pursuing a path of war is not advisable. Akeregha expressed his belief that there is no concerted effort to incite Tinubu into a conflict with Niger; rather, it appears that Tinubu is promoting a diversionary strategy.

According to Akeregha, engaging in hostilities with Niger holds no benefits for Nigeria, as both countries share fraternal ties. He highlighted that the people of Niger have taken control of their own fate. He further underscored that even within Nigeria, citizens are grappling with hardships, and this should be a primary concern. He posed the question whether the reason behind the silence in Nigeria is due to a lack of action from its own citizens.

VIDEO:1:15:03

Akeregha summed up by stressing that the prevailing quietude in Nigeria can be attributed to the public’s anticipation of the verdict from the presidential election petition tribunal. He indicated that people are keen to witness the tribunal’s decision before engaging in further discussions. Therefore, he suggested avoiding further debate on the issue with Niger.

