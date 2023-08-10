The Graveyard Silence Is Because People Are Waiting For The Outcome Of The PEPT – Igho Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, explained that the current silence in Nigeria is a result of people awaiting the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal. Akeregha made this statement during an interview on the Kakaaki program on AIT, in response to El Zakzaky’s caution to the President regarding France’s potential influence on Niger Republic.

“The graveyard silence we are experiencing in Nigeria today, people are waiting for the outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal. They want to see what the outcome will be. So, nobody should… I don’t even want to debate about Niger again.

According to Akeregha, the ongoing debate about engaging in a war with Niger is merely a distraction. He stressed that the national assembly has already made it clear that war is not the solution. Akeregha expressed his belief that no one is pressuring Tinubu to go to war with Niger, but rather he is attempting to divert attention.

Akeregha argued that there is nothing to gain from engaging in a war with Niger, as they are our fellow countrymen, and the Nigerien people have taken charge of their own fate. He highlighted that even Nigerians themselves are suffering, and this should be a cause for concern. Akeregha questioned whether this lack of action is due to Nigerians not taking a firm stance.

